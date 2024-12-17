Huntsville water supply leak located near filter plant

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

HUNTSVILLE — Relief may finally be in sight for the residents of a northern Utah town without water.

According to Thom Summers, Huntsville crews may have found a leak Tuesday located about 10 feet outside of the city's water plant building that depleted the town's water supply almost a week ago.

The town also has been under a boil water advisory recently, as well, adding to the woes.

In a Facebook post, Huntsville Mayor Richard Sorenson said Tuesday was a "great day in Huntsville," though finding it so close to its building may seem odd, adding a nearby stream also hampered the search for the water leak.

Regardless, many workers said the breakthrough was good news, with Tana Kohler, a leak detection specialist with Cooper Con, saying it was the "best I've seen in the five days I've been here."

On Monday night, Huntsville leaders were cautiously optimistic because even just hours earlier in the day they thought it could've been somewhere else. The difference was what crews were hearing in the ground below through specialized microphones.