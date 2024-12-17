Chargers turn attention to Broncos while trying to address struggles on defense

By Joe Reedy, Associated Press | Posted - Dec. 17, 2024 at 8:36 p.m.

 
FILE -Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter speaks at a news conference during NFL football training camp Friday, July 26, 2024, in El Segundo, Calif.

FILE -Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter speaks at a news conference during NFL football training camp Friday, July 26, 2024, in El Segundo, Calif. (AP Photo/John McCoy, File)

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — If there was ever a week for the Los Angeles Chargers' defense to be thankful about a short turnaround between games, it's this one. After allowing 512 yards in a 40-17 loss to Tampa Bay on Sunday, the Chargers have moved on to preparing for Denver and Thursday night's AFC West showdown that carries playoff implications for both teams. For the Chargers to prevail, defensive coordinator Jesse Minter's unit will need to bounce back from its worst game of the year. The Chargers have not forced a punt in five quarters and have allowed scoring drives on 10 of their past 13 possessions.

