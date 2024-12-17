Strong, Bueckers and Shade's hot shooting lift No. 4 UConn to 101-68 win over Iowa State

By Doug Feinberg, Associated Press | Posted - Dec. 17, 2024 at 8:35 p.m.

 
UConn guard Ashlynn Shade (12) smiles after making another three-point basket in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, in Uncasville, Conn.

UConn guard Ashlynn Shade (12) smiles after making another three-point basket in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

7 photos
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Sarah Strong scored a career-high 29 points and Paige Bueckers added 27 to lift No. 4 UConn to a 101-68 victory over Iowa State in the Basketball Hall of Fame Women's Showcase. Ashlynn Shade had a career-best 27 points, hitting seven 3-pointers. She got the Huskies going, scoring 20 points and making all seven of her shots, including six 3's, in the opening period. UConn led 36-10 after the first 10 minutes, and the Cyclones never were able to get within 14 the rest of the game. Audi Crooks led Iowa State with 22 points.

Photos

Most recent College stories

Related topics

CollegeNational Sports
Doug Feinberg

    Most Viewed

    SPORTS NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
    Newsletter Signup

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  