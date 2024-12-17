Strong, Bueckers and Shade's hot shooting lift No. 4 UConn to 101-68 win over Iowa State

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Sarah Strong scored a career-high 29 points and Paige Bueckers added 27 to lift No. 4 UConn to a 101-68 victory over Iowa State in the Basketball Hall of Fame Women's Showcase. Ashlynn Shade had a career-best 27 points, hitting seven 3-pointers. She got the Huskies going, scoring 20 points and making all seven of her shots, including six 3's, in the opening period. UConn led 36-10 after the first 10 minutes, and the Cyclones never were able to get within 14 the rest of the game. Audi Crooks led Iowa State with 22 points.