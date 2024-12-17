No. 2 Auburn top Georgia State 100-59 for 3rd straight win as center Johni Broome hurts shoulder

By The Associated Press | Updated - Dec. 17, 2024 at 9:42 p.m. | Posted - Dec. 17, 2024 at 8:30 p.m.

 
Auburn forward Johni Broome sits on the bench after sustaining an injury during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Georgia State, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, in Auburn, Ala.

Auburn forward Johni Broome sits on the bench after sustaining an injury during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Georgia State, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/ Butch Dill)

AUBURN, Ala. — Chaney Johnson had a career-high 26 points with eight rebounds and four assists as No. 2 Auburn beat Georgia State 100-59 after losing center Johni Broome to a right shoulder injury. Broome, who entered the contest averaging 19.7 points and a Division I-leading 12.7 rebounds, left the game and went to the locker room with an arm injury just 2:17 into the game. No additional information was released about the injury. Chad Baker-Mazara scored 19 points, and Denver Jones added 17 for Auburn (10-1). Nick McMullen had 15 points and 16 rebounds to lead Georgia State (4-7).

The Associated Press

