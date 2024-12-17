No. 2 Auburn top Georgia State 100-59 for 3rd straight win as center Johni Broome hurts shoulder

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

AUBURN, Ala. — Chaney Johnson had a career-high 26 points with eight rebounds and four assists as No. 2 Auburn beat Georgia State 100-59 after losing center Johni Broome to a right shoulder injury. Broome, who entered the contest averaging 19.7 points and a Division I-leading 12.7 rebounds, left the game and went to the locker room with an arm injury just 2:17 into the game. No additional information was released about the injury. Chad Baker-Mazara scored 19 points, and Denver Jones added 17 for Auburn (10-1). Nick McMullen had 15 points and 16 rebounds to lead Georgia State (4-7).