Kochetkov's first shutout of season lifts Hurricanes past Islanders 4-0

By Bob Sutton, Associated Press | Posted - Dec. 17, 2024 at 8:28 p.m.

 
New York Islanders' Anders Lee (27) has his shot blocked by Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov (52) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024.

New York Islanders' Anders Lee (27) has his shot blocked by Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov (52) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

RALEIGH, N.C. — Pyotr Kochetkov made 32 saves for his first shutout of the season and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Islanders 4-0. Sebastian Aho had a goal and an assist, while Andrei Svechnikov, Jordan Martinook and Tyson Jost also scored. Shayne Gostisbehere provided two assists. The Hurricanes won back-to-back games for the first time since Nov. 25 and 27. With the loss, the Islanders have their second three-game stretch of the season without a point. Goalie Ilya Sorokin was pulled after allowing four goals on 23 shots through two periods, with Marcus Hogberg finishing with six saves in the third.

Bob Sutton

