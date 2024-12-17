Kochetkov's first shutout of season lifts Hurricanes past Islanders 4-0

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

RALEIGH, N.C. — Pyotr Kochetkov made 32 saves for his first shutout of the season and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Islanders 4-0. Sebastian Aho had a goal and an assist, while Andrei Svechnikov, Jordan Martinook and Tyson Jost also scored. Shayne Gostisbehere provided two assists. The Hurricanes won back-to-back games for the first time since Nov. 25 and 27. With the loss, the Islanders have their second three-game stretch of the season without a point. Goalie Ilya Sorokin was pulled after allowing four goals on 23 shots through two periods, with Marcus Hogberg finishing with six saves in the third.