Former radio broadcaster and Australian rugby coach Alan Jones denies indecent assault charges

By The Associated Press | Posted - Dec. 17, 2024 at 8:17 p.m.

 

Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

SYDNEY — Retired Sydney radio broadcaster and former Australian national rugby coach Alan Jones has denied all allegations after he appeared in a court charged with multiple sex crimes against 10 males over two decades. The 83-year-old made his first court appearance in Sydney's Downing Center Local Court on Wednesday following his arrest last month. He was not asked to enter pleas to the 34 charges of aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault, sexually touching without consent and common assault. But Jones told media outside the court he would fight all charges in a jury trial. Jones hosted a popular Sydney morning radio show from 2002 until he retired in 2020.

Most recent National Sports stories

Related topics

National Sports
The Associated Press

    Most Viewed

    SPORTS NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
    Newsletter Signup

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  