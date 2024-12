Estimated read time: Less than a minute

AUSTIN, Texas — Backup center Kyla Oldacre had 18 points and nine rebounds, and No. 6 Texas defeated La Salle 111-49. Oldacre led six Longhorns who scored in double figures. Starting center Taylor Jones had 13 points, 11 rebounds — seven on offense — and three blocks in just 14 minutes. Freshman Justice Carlton scored 17. Ivy Fox and Aryss Macktoon scored seven points each to lead LaSalle.