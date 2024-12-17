Rickard Rakell's OT goal pushes Penguins past Kings 3-2

By Dan Scifo, Associated Press | Posted - Dec. 17, 2024 at 7:57 p.m.

 
Pittsburgh Penguins' Rickard Rakell, left, celebrates his game-winning goal with Erik Karlsson (65), in the overtime period of an NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. The Penguins won 3-2.

Pittsburgh Penguins' Rickard Rakell, left, celebrates his game-winning goal with Erik Karlsson (65), in the overtime period of an NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. The Penguins won 3-2. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

PITTSBURGH — Rickard Rakell scored at 1:44 of overtime and the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied to beat the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on Tuesday night. Rakell deflected Erik Karlsson's point shot behind Darcy Kuemper for the game-winner. Evgeni Malkin scored, while Matt Grzelcyk forced overtime with 5:35 left in the third period with his first goal as a Penguin. Michael Bunting had two assists in his 300th NHL game. Alex Nedeljkovic made 29 saves. Adrian Kempe scored 33 seconds into the game for Los Angeles, and Alex Turcotte also scored. Vladislav Gavrikov added two assists. Kuemper stopped 28 shots.

NHLNational Sports
