Malachi Smith delivers late as No. 22 Dayton tops UNLV 66-65

DAYTON, Ohio — Malachi Smith scored five of his 11 points in the final 37 seconds, including a decisive three-point play, and No. 22 Dayton beat UNLV 66-65. Nate Santos had 14 points for the Flyers, who moved into the AP Top 25 poll this week for the first time this season. They extended their homecourt winning streak to 25 games — the fifth-longest in Division I. Houston has the nation's longest streak at 27 games. Zed Key scored 11 of his 13 points in the second half and freshman Amael L'Etang finished with 10 for Dayton. Dedan Thomas Jr. led UNLV with 16 points. Jaden Henley added 15 and Julian Rishwain had 12 points on four 3-pointers in the second half.