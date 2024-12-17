Tuesday's Scores

Estimated read time: Less than a minute
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 86, Lee High 64
Albemarle 51, Orange County 45
Blue Ridge Christian 47, North Cross 20
Broad Run 65, Lightridge 56
Charles City County High School 39, K&Q Central 37
Chatham 36, Patrick County 30
Colonial Forge 38, Massaponax 34
Cumberland 57, Amelia County 35
Deep Run 50, Hermitage 25
E.C. Glass 58, Amherst County 34
Flint Hill 54, Madeira School 31
Fluvanna 47, Monticello 42
Freedom - South Riding 53, Woodbridge 42
Grafton 63, Tabb 26
Great Bridge 60, Tallwood 20
Green Run 71, Kempsville 25
Greenbrier Christian 43, Portsmouth Christian 14
Hidden Valley 62, Christiansburg 37
Highland Springs 52, John Marshall 35
Holly Grove, Md. 38, Nandua 37
Hopewell 80, Matoaca 47
Kecoughtan 56, Bethel 47
Kellam 67, Frank Cox 26
Lafayette 48, Jamestown 14
Landstown 46, Bayside 33
Langley 63, South Lakes 21
Liberty Christian 47, Heritage (Lynchburg) 39
Magna Vista 56, Franklin County 31
Menchville 95, Gloucester 11
Mills Godwin 42, J.R. Tucker 16
Narrows 63, Grundy 54
Norfolk Collegiate 31, Oscar Smith 29
Potomac School 61, C.D. Hylton 14
Princess Anne 95, Ocean Lakes 24
Rappahannock County 69, Sussex Central 14
Riverbend 46, Mountain View 19
Salem-Va. Beach 67, First Colonial 10
South County 57, Chantilly 36
Spotswood 62, William Monroe 11
St. Annes-Belfield 76, St. Margaret's 58
Stafford 56, Brooke Point 33
Strasburg 39, Luray 20
Surry County 0, Lancaster 0
Tandem Friends School 37, Stuart Hall 22
Tunstall 53, Halifax County 42
Unaka, Tenn. 41, Twin Springs 35
Virginia 44, Patrick Henry 18
Warwick 52, Heritage Christian 33
West Potomac 70, Stone Bridge 42
Woodside 58, Denbigh 10
