Tuesday's Scores

By The Associated Press | Updated - Dec. 17, 2024 at 8:58 p.m. | Posted - Dec. 17, 2024 at 7:28 p.m.

 

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 86, Lee High 64

Albemarle 51, Orange County 45

Blue Ridge Christian 47, North Cross 20

Broad Run 65, Lightridge 56

Charles City County High School 39, K&Q Central 37

Chatham 36, Patrick County 30

Colonial Forge 38, Massaponax 34

Cumberland 57, Amelia County 35

Deep Run 50, Hermitage 25

E.C. Glass 58, Amherst County 34

Flint Hill 54, Madeira School 31

Fluvanna 47, Monticello 42

Freedom - South Riding 53, Woodbridge 42

Grafton 63, Tabb 26

Great Bridge 60, Tallwood 20

Green Run 71, Kempsville 25

Greenbrier Christian 43, Portsmouth Christian 14

Hidden Valley 62, Christiansburg 37

Highland Springs 52, John Marshall 35

Holly Grove, Md. 38, Nandua 37

Hopewell 80, Matoaca 47

Kecoughtan 56, Bethel 47

Kellam 67, Frank Cox 26

Lafayette 48, Jamestown 14

Landstown 46, Bayside 33

Langley 63, South Lakes 21

Liberty Christian 47, Heritage (Lynchburg) 39

Magna Vista 56, Franklin County 31

Menchville 95, Gloucester 11

Mills Godwin 42, J.R. Tucker 16

Narrows 63, Grundy 54

Norfolk Collegiate 31, Oscar Smith 29

Potomac School 61, C.D. Hylton 14

Princess Anne 95, Ocean Lakes 24

Rappahannock County 69, Sussex Central 14

Riverbend 46, Mountain View 19

Salem-Va. Beach 67, First Colonial 10

South County 57, Chantilly 36

Spotswood 62, William Monroe 11

St. Annes-Belfield 76, St. Margaret's 58

Stafford 56, Brooke Point 33

Strasburg 39, Luray 20

Surry County 0, Lancaster 0

Tandem Friends School 37, Stuart Hall 22

Tunstall 53, Halifax County 42

Unaka, Tenn. 41, Twin Springs 35

Virginia 44, Patrick Henry 18

Warwick 52, Heritage Christian 33

West Potomac 70, Stone Bridge 42

Woodside 58, Denbigh 10

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

