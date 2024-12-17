Selton Miguel, Julian Reese lead Maryland to 111-57 romp over St. Francis (PA)

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Selton Miguel hit four 3-pointers and scored 24, Julian Reese posted a double-double and Maryland rolled to a 111-57 victory over St. Francis (PA). Miguel made 10 of 13 shots from the floor and added four assists for the Terrapins (9-2), who were coming off an 83-78 loss to No. 8 Purdue in a Big Ten Conference opener. Reese totaled 11 points and 12 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season as Maryland improved to 8-1 at home. Juan Cranford Jr. sank three 3-pointers and scored 21 to lead the Red Flash (4-8), who fell to 1-7 on the road.