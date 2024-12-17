Flagg scores 24 and No. 5 Duke holds George Mason to 29% shooting in 68-47 win

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

DURHAM, N.C. — Freshman star Cooper Flagg had 24 points and nine rebounds as No. 5 Duke held George Mason to just 29.4% shooting in a 68-47 win. The preseason Associated Press All-American made 7 of 20 shots but was active on the glass and was perfect in eight trips to the foul line. Jalen Haynes scored 18 points to lead the Patriots. Duke's 9-0 run early in the second half stretched out its margin and the Blue Devils shot 52% after the break. This was a matchup of two of the top five teams nationally in shooting-percentage defense.