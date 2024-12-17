Flagg scores 24 and No. 5 Duke holds George Mason to 29% shooting in 68-47 win

By Aaron Beard, Associated Press | Posted - Dec. 17, 2024 at 7:18 p.m.

 
George Mason's Woody Newton (2) and Duke's Sion James (14) reach for a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024.

George Mason's Woody Newton (2) and Duke's Sion James (14) reach for a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

Leer en español

DURHAM, N.C. — Freshman star Cooper Flagg had 24 points and nine rebounds as No. 5 Duke held George Mason to just 29.4% shooting in a 68-47 win. The preseason Associated Press All-American made 7 of 20 shots but was active on the glass and was perfect in eight trips to the foul line. Jalen Haynes scored 18 points to lead the Patriots. Duke's 9-0 run early in the second half stretched out its margin and the Blue Devils shot 52% after the break. This was a matchup of two of the top five teams nationally in shooting-percentage defense.

