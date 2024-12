Estimated read time: Less than a minute

LAS VEGAS — The NBA Cup finalists have different styles in how they play. And how they spend. Tuesday night's title game in Las Vegas between Milwaukee and Oklahoma City pitted a team in the Bucks that's over the NBA's second apron — a threshold that, once exceeded, limits ways that teams can trade for or sign players — and a team in the Thunder below the first apron. In NBA Commissioner Adam Silver's eyes, that might be fitting.