Morrow, Williams lead No. 5 LSU to 91-64 rout of Seton Hall in Hall of Fame Women's Showcase

By Doug Feinberg, Associated Press | Posted - Dec. 17, 2024 at 6:06 p.m.

 
LSU guard Aneesah Morrow (24) grabs a rebound against Seton Hall forward I'yanna Lops in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, in Uncasville, Conn.

LSU guard Aneesah Morrow (24) grabs a rebound against Seton Hall forward I'yanna Lops in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Aneesah Morrow had 24 points and 18 rebounds to help No. 5 LSU rout short-handed Seton Hall 91-64 in the Basketball Hall of Fame Women's Showcase. Mikaylah Williams added 22 points for LSU. The pair led the Tigers to a 52-25 halftime lead as Williams had 17 points in the first 20 minutes Morrow leads the country in rebounding, averaging 13.7 a game. Seton Hall never threatened in the second half. The Pirates were missing six players due to injuries, including starters Savannah Catalon and Shailyn Pinkney. Faith Masonius scored a career-high 29 points for the Pirates.

Doug Feinberg

