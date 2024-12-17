Two-time All-Pro safety Budda Baker signs 3-year deal to stay with the Cardinals through 2027

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

TEMPE, Ariz. — Two-time All-Pro safety Budda Baker has signed a three-year deal to stay with the Arizona Cardinals through the 2027 season. The 28-year-old Baker's deal is worth $54 million and includes $30 million guaranteed, according to NFL Network and ESPN. Baker has been a mainstay for the Cardinals defense over the past eight seasons since he was drafted in the second round out of Washington in 2017. Baker is in the midst of another productive season for the Cardinals, who are trying to make the playoffs for the first time since 2021. He's started all 14 games and ranks second in the NFL with 142 tackles.