LAS VEGAS — Milwaukee Bucks guard Khris Middleton was ruled out of Tuesday night's NBA Cup final against the Oklahoma City Thunder because of illness. Middleton didn't practice on Monday, and the Bucks felt he wasn't ready to play a day later. The team is hoping he'll be ready for a back-to-back when regular season play resumes Friday at Cleveland and Saturday at home against Washington.