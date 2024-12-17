The Denver Broncos are on the cusp of their first playoff berth since Super Bowl 50 triumph in 2016

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos haven't been to the playoffs since winning Super Bowl 50 following the 2015 season. Last week they ended another long drought with their ninth win. That gives them a winning season for the first time since 2016. They can clinch a playoff spot with a victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday night. Some players are pondering what it'll be like to finally make the postseason party but others aren't going to get ahead of themselves just yet.