New Yankees reliever Devin Williams looking forward to spending more time in New York

By Ronald Blum, Associated Press | Posted - Dec. 17, 2024

 
FILE - Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Devin Williams throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the ninth inning during a baseball game, Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, in Phoenix.

FILE - Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Devin Williams throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the ninth inning during a baseball game, Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

Leer en español

NEW YORK — Devin Williams found autumn in New York inviting and he will get more time in the Big Apple after the New York Yankees acquired the All-Star closer from the Milwaukee Brewers for left-hander Nestor Cortes and infield prospect Caleb Durbin. Williams spent 10 days in New York on vacation after allowing Pete Alonso's ninth-inning homer that lifted the Mets over Milwaukee in an NL Wild Cards Series. The 30-year-old right-hander can become a free agent after the World Series. He could be open to a long-term contract, saying: "If it's right for for both sides, that's definitely always an option."

Ronald Blum

