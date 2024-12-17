New Yankees reliever Devin Williams looking forward to spending more time in New York

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

NEW YORK — Devin Williams found autumn in New York inviting and he will get more time in the Big Apple after the New York Yankees acquired the All-Star closer from the Milwaukee Brewers for left-hander Nestor Cortes and infield prospect Caleb Durbin. Williams spent 10 days in New York on vacation after allowing Pete Alonso's ninth-inning homer that lifted the Mets over Milwaukee in an NL Wild Cards Series. The 30-year-old right-hander can become a free agent after the World Series. He could be open to a long-term contract, saying: "If it's right for for both sides, that's definitely always an option."