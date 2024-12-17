Former Alabama coach Mike Shula takes over as South Carolina offensive coordinator

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Former Alabama coach Mike Shula is South Carolina's new offensive coordinator. The school announced the move after the board of trustees approved a three-year deal worth $1.1 million a season. Shula joined the team as an offensive analyst last season. He will also be the team's quarterbacks coach and takes over for Dowell Loggains, who left to become Appalachian State's head coach. The board also approved raises for South Carolina's other nine assistants. Defensive coordinator Clayton White will earn $1.9 million next season, a raise of $700,000. White will make $2 million in 2026 and $2.1 million in 2027.