Former Alabama coach Mike Shula takes over as South Carolina offensive coordinator

By Pete Iacobelli, Associated Press | Posted - Dec. 17, 2024 at 3:16 p.m.

 
South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer celebrates after defeating Clemson in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Clemson, S.C.

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer celebrates after defeating Clemson in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Former Alabama coach Mike Shula is South Carolina's new offensive coordinator. The school announced the move after the board of trustees approved a three-year deal worth $1.1 million a season. Shula joined the team as an offensive analyst last season. He will also be the team's quarterbacks coach and takes over for Dowell Loggains, who left to become Appalachian State's head coach. The board also approved raises for South Carolina's other nine assistants. Defensive coordinator Clayton White will earn $1.9 million next season, a raise of $700,000. White will make $2 million in 2026 and $2.1 million in 2027.

