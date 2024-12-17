NFL suspends Raiders DE Janarius Robinson 3 games for violating substance-abuse policy

By Mark Anderson, Associated Press | Posted - Dec. 17, 2024 at 2:50 p.m.

 

HENDERSON, Nev. — The NFL suspended Las Vegas Raiders reserve defensive end Janarius Robinson on Tuesday for three games without pay for violating the league's substance-abuse policy.

The suspension takes Robinson out for the rest of the season.

Robinson has played in 10 games and started one this season. He has five tackles and half a sack.

This is his second season in Las Vegas. Robinson was selected in the fourth round of the 2021 draft by Minnesota, but never played for the Vikings.

