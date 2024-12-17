Browns starting QB Thompson-Robinson against Bengals over turnover-prone Winston, AP source says

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

CLEVELAND — A person familiar with the decision says the Cleveland Browns will start quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson on Sunday in Cincinnati instead of Jameis Winston, who threw three more interceptions in a loss to Kansas City. Winston, who took over Cleveland's starting job in October when Deshaun Watson suffered a season-ending injury, was benched after throwing his third pick — and eighth in three games — in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 21-7 loss to the Chiefs. Thompson-Robinson finished the game and will now face the Bengals, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has not commented. Thompson-Robinson started three games last season as a rookie.