Royals agree with RHP Kyle Wright on $1.8 million 1-year contract to avoid salary arbitration

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Royals and right-hander Kyle Wright agreed to a $1.8 million contract for 2025 on Tuesday to avoid salary arbitration. Wright will make the same salary he did last season, which he spent recovering from shoulder surgery. The Royals knew he would not pitch in 2024 when they acquired him in a trade with Atlanta, but they were willing to let him fully rehab his shoulder with an eye on putting him into the rotation for 2025. Wright went 21-5 with a 3.19 ERA with the Braves in 2022, his last full season before the injury.