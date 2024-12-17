The first winner of the Marta Award? Marta, of course

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

DOHA, Qatar — It could only have been her. Marta has won the inaugural FIFA award for the best goal in women's soccer. The award is named after the Brazil great. The 38-year-old was given the Marta Award at FIFA's "The Best" awards for her goal for Brazil in an international friendly against Jamaica in June. Prior to this year the Puskas award covered all of soccer but it was decided to award it to the best goal in the men's game and create the new Marta Award for the women's game. Marta is widely regarded as the greatest female soccer player of all time and had won the award for the women's player of the year on a record six occasions.