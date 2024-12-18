41% of Americans have favorable view of President-elect Donald Trump, poll finds

President-elect Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, Monday. About two in five Americans view Trump favorably, a poll finds. (Brian Snyder, Reuters)

KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • About 41% of Americans view President-elect Donald Trump favorably, per Reuters/Ipsos poll.
  • Trump's current favorability is lower than his 51% rating as president in December 2016.

WASHINGTON — About two in five Americans view President-elect Donald Trump favorably, fewer than when the Republican was on the cusp of his first presidential term, a new Reuters/Ipsos poll showed.

Some 41% of respondents in the three-day poll, which closed on Sunday, said they viewed Trump favorably, while 55% viewed him unfavorably as his Jan. 20 inauguration approached.

That was down from Trump's 51% favorability rating in December 2016 after his stunning victory in that year's election, even though for months he had garnered ratings around 40%. The post-election boost carried into the initial months of his 2017-2021 term.

The absence of a bounce this year — his favorability ratings have hovered around 40% in recent months — could be a sign of deepening political polarization between Republicans and Democrats. In December 2016, about a quarter of Democrats viewed Trump favorably. This month, only about one in 10 did so.

Early in Trump's first term, his presidential job approval ratings reached a high of 48% in Reuters/Ipsos surveys conducted between February and April of 2017.

By mid-2017, amid accusations that Trump mishandled classified documents and pressured a top law enforcement official to stop probing his campaign's alleged ties to Russia, the Republican's approval ratings fell to around 40% and largely stayed there for the rest of his term.

Current President Joe Biden entered office in 2021 with a 55% approval rating but the Democrat's popularity has also slipped, hovering close to 40% since early 2022 following a chaotic military withdrawal from Afghanistan and as consumer prices surged.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll that closed on Sunday showed approval of Biden at 38%, just above the lowest level of his term, 35%, in October.

Trump's lowest approval rating during his first presidential term was 33% in December 2017.

The latest poll, conducted online and nationwide, gathered responses from 1,031 U.S. adults, with a margin of error of about three percentage points.

The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

