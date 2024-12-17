Chelsea rallies to beat Real Madrid 2-1 and finish top of its Women's Champions League group

By Steve Douglas, Associated Press | Updated - Dec. 17, 2024 at 3:25 p.m.

 
Chelsea's Catarina Macario, left, scores the second goal from penalty during the women's Champions League, group B soccer match between Real Madrid and Chelsea at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024.

Chelsea's Catarina Macario, left, scores the second goal from penalty during the women's Champions League, group B soccer match between Real Madrid and Chelsea at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

United States striker Catarina Macario converted two penalties for Chelsea in a 2-1 win over Real Madrid that helped the English club finish top of its Women's Champions League group with a 100% record. Madrid was already sure of qualifying for the quarterfinals along with Chelsea, but needed a win to go through as the Group B winner. The Spanish team was on course for victory when Caroline Weir opened the scoring in the seventh minute. Chelsea won all six of its group games and has yet to lose this season under new coach Sonia Bompastor. Eight-time champion Lyon beat Wolfsburg 1-0 and also finished group play on a maximum 18 points.

