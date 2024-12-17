UCF hires Wisconsin safeties coach Alex Grinch as its defensive coordinator

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

ORLANDO, Fla. — Alex Grinch is a defensive coordinator again as he joins new UCF coach Scott Frost's staff after spending this season coaching Wisconsin's safeties. Grinch previously worked as a defensive coordinator at Washington State (2015-17), Oklahoma (2019-21) and Southern California (2022-23). Grinch was a safeties coach and co-defensive coordinator at Ohio State in 2018. He also had the co-defensive coordinator title at Wisconsin this year. He was a two-time semifinalist for the Broyles Award given to college football's top assistant coach before his stock fell at USC. The Trojans fired Grinch with two games remaining in the 2023 regular season.