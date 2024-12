Gray and McMahon combine for 44 points, and No. 11 Ohio State women beat Grand Valley State 82-57

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Chance Gray scored 23 points and made five 3-pointers, Cotie McMahon added 21 points and No. 11 Ohio State started the game on a 17-2 run to cruise past Division II Grand Valley State 82-57. Ohio State led by 21 points at the end of the first quarter, with nine points apiece from McMahon and Gray. The duo combined to score 24 points in the first half to help Ohio State build a 44-18 lead. Grand Valley State outscored the Buckeyes 25-17 in the third quarter but still trailed 61-43. The Lakers finished 20 of 58 from the field (35%) with 26 turnovers — 19 coming in the first half. Ohio State (11-0) shot 53% from the field, including 6 of 15 from 3-point range.