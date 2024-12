Estimated read time: Less than a minute

Hannah Hidalgo is The Associated Press women's basketball player of the week. She had 29 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in a win over then-No. 2 UConn last Thursday. It was her 17th career game with at least 20 points, five assists and five rebounds. Khamil Pierre of Vanderbilt is the runner-up. The sophomore forward put forth one of the best efforts in school history with 42 points, 18 rebounds and eight steals in a 106-40 win over Evansville.