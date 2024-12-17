I-15 reopens in Lehi after crash troopers say was caused by fleeing wrong-way driver

By Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com | Updated - Dec. 17, 2024 at 12:10 p.m. | Posted - Dec. 17, 2024 at 9:00 a.m.

 
A vehicle is pictured following a multivehicle crash on northbound I-15 in Lehi on Tuesday.

A vehicle is pictured following a multivehicle crash on northbound I-15 in Lehi on Tuesday. (Utah Highway Patrol)

2 photos
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

LEHI — Northbound I-15 has reopened near Lehi's Main Street after a crash Tuesday morning that state troopers say was caused by a driver who made a U-turn to go the wrong way.

Utah Highway Patrol agent Tara Stump said the multivehicle crash led to a white Dodge Charger being "fully engulfed" in flames.

Stump said troopers believe the Charger was traveling north, then pulled to the right shoulder after sideswiping another vehicle.

"The Charger then made a U-turn on the freeway to attempt (to) flee," she told KSL.

She said the Charger then struck two other vehicles and "burst into flames." A semitruck then swerved to avoid the Charger and struck another vehicle.

Stump said the driver of the Charger, a woman believed to be in her 30s, was pulled from the burning vehicle and taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.

Northbound I-15 was shut down in the area for over an hour while troopers worked to clear the crash.

Photos

Most recent Police & Courts stories

Related topics

UtahPolice & CourtsUtah County
Bridger Beal-Cvetko is a reporter for KSL.com. He covers politics, Salt Lake County communities and breaking news. Bridger has worked for the Deseret News and graduated from Utah Valley University.

Most Viewed

KSL.com Beyond Series

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  