I-15 reopens in Lehi after crash troopers say was caused by fleeing wrong-way driver

LEHI — Northbound I-15 has reopened near Lehi's Main Street after a crash Tuesday morning that state troopers say was caused by a driver who made a U-turn to go the wrong way.

Utah Highway Patrol agent Tara Stump said the multivehicle crash led to a white Dodge Charger being "fully engulfed" in flames.

Stump said troopers believe the Charger was traveling north, then pulled to the right shoulder after sideswiping another vehicle.

"The Charger then made a U-turn on the freeway to attempt (to) flee," she told KSL.

She said the Charger then struck two other vehicles and "burst into flames." A semitruck then swerved to avoid the Charger and struck another vehicle.

Stump said the driver of the Charger, a woman believed to be in her 30s, was pulled from the burning vehicle and taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.

Northbound I-15 was shut down in the area for over an hour while troopers worked to clear the crash.