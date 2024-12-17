Congress negotiators reach deal on stopgap funding bill, lawmakers say

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

WASHINGTON — Congressional negotiators on Tuesday reached a tentative deal on a stopgap funding bill to avert a partial government shutdown, provide about $100 billion in fresh disaster aid and $10 billion in economic aid to farmers, Republican lawmakers said.

Congressional aides were preparing the legislation that could arrive on the House of Representatives floor later this week with the goal of having the Senate also pass it before current funding runs out at midnight ET Friday.

"Different folks within their areas of jurisdiction are rapidly writing (legislative) text," Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-Pa., told reporters after a closed meeting of House Republicans.

Thompson, who chairs the House Agriculture Committee, said the measure would provide $10 billion in economic assistance for farmers, calling it a "great start" as wide-ranging farm programs were set to expire at the end of the year.

"The $10 billion is a great start, and I think it's going to send the right signals to the market that most farmers and ranchers are going to be able to get eligible to the credit that they need to borrow in order to plant a crop or raise a herd," Thompson said.

Republican Rep. Pete Sessions told Reuters that the measure also contains around $100 billion in funding for hurricane, wildfire and other natural disaster recovery efforts.

Reuters reported on Monday that the legislation would keep government funding flowing through March 14.

The bill would need to be approved by the House, where Republicans hold a majority, and the Senate, where Democrats hold the edge, before proceeding to Democratic President Joe Biden to sign it into law.