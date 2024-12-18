Taco Bell is adding something unusual to its menu

By Jordan Valinsky, CNN | Posted - Dec. 18, 2024 at 8:20 a.m.

 
Taco Bell is adding chicken nuggets to its menu.

Taco Bell is adding chicken nuggets to its menu.

NEW YORK — Taco Bell is veering away – slightly – from its Mexican-inspired cuisine, going all-American for its newest offering.

Beginning Thursday, the chain is adding chicken nuggets to its menu for a limited time. However, Taco Bell is putting its own spin on the fast-food staple, marinating the all-white meat in a zesty jalapeño buttermilk flavor and then coating it in tortilla chips and breadcrumbs, resulting in a flavorful alternative.

By its own admission, Taco Bell said in a press release that it's entering a category "where chicken nugget loyalty runs deep," notably dominated by McDonald's, Wendy's and Chick-Fil-A. But it's part of Taco Bell's plan to expand its poultry portfolio as younger eaters largely prefer it over red meat.

Taco Bell's former CEO Mark King said at last year's Yum Brand's investor day that a "large percentage of our business is beef, and the Gen Z consumer wants chicken." In response, the chain released in March a "Cantina Chicken Menu," which uses oven-roasted, shredded chicken for various items including tacos and salads.

That addition helped increase Taco Bell's sales at stores open at least a year by 5% during the quarter the new menu rolled out, with about 1 in 4 orders including an item from the "Chicken Cantina Menu."

New dips and sauces, which attract adventurous Gen-Z eaters, are also being added to the menu. The three new dips are specially made for the chicken and include the chain's new, tangy signature dip Bell Sauce; a jalapeño-infused honey mustard sauce; and a new spicy ranch sauce made in partnership with Hidden Valley.

Prices vary depending on the city, with Taco Bell suggesting a retail price of $3.99 for five nuggets with one sauce and $6.99 for 10 nuggets with two sauces. Also, a $10.49 value meal will include five nuggets, one sauce, a crunchy taco, a beef chalupa, nacho fries and a medium soda.

The last time Taco Bell served anything closely resembling chicken nuggets was in 2017, when the "Naked Chicken Chips" was also a limited-time offering.

The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

