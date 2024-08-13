Vinesh Phogat is still waiting. Decision on Indian wrestler's appeal pushed back again

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

A decision on Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat's appeal for a shared Olympic silver medal is still on hold. Phogat was disqualified from an Olympic final for missing weight. She appealed to United World Wrestling and the International Olympic Committee, and the Court of Arbitration for Sport is considering her case. The court was supposed to decide by Tuesday, but the Wrestling Federation of India says that deadline has been pushed to Friday. Phogat was disqualified from the 50-kilogram women's freestyle class after weighing in at 100 grams above the limit. She is seeking credit for the three wins she earned to get to the final.