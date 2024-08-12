Imane Khelif and Kaylia Nemour return from Olympics to a warm welcome in Algeria

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

ALGIERS, Algeria — Imane Khelif received a warm welcome on her return home as Algerians rallied around her in the face of international scrutiny and misconceptions about her sex. The Algerian gold medalist in women's welterweight boxing flew back to the gas-rich North African nation's capital on Monday afternoon along with other Olympic medalists, including gymnast Kaylia Nemour and runner Djamel Sedjati. Their welcome followed more than a week of robust support from Algerians both in the country and the diaspora. They vigorously defended Khelif amid uninformed speculation about her sex.