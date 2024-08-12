Imane Khelif and Kaylia Nemour return from Olympics to a warm welcome in Algeria

By The Associated Press | Updated - Aug. 12, 2024 at 12:41 p.m. | Posted - Aug. 12, 2024 at 12:30 p.m.

 
3 photos
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

ALGIERS, Algeria — Imane Khelif received a warm welcome on her return home as Algerians rallied around her in the face of international scrutiny and misconceptions about her sex. The Algerian gold medalist in women's welterweight boxing flew back to the gas-rich North African nation's capital on Monday afternoon along with other Olympic medalists, including gymnast Kaylia Nemour and runner Djamel Sedjati. Their welcome followed more than a week of robust support from Algerians both in the country and the diaspora. They vigorously defended Khelif amid uninformed speculation about her sex.

Photos

Most recent Olympics stories

Related topics

OlympicsNational Sports
The Associated Press

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  