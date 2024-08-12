Paige Bueckers planning for future by joining new Unrivaled 3-on-3 league, living in the present

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

Paige Bueckers is already thinking about her future while she's living in the present. The UConn star plans on entering the WNBA draft after her season ends with what she hopes is the school's 12th national championship. She would still have at least one more year of eligibility because of her injuries and the COVID-19 year granted to athletes when she was a freshman, but this will be her final college season. Bueckers has already signed up to be part of Unrivaled — the new 3-on-3 league started by former Huskies greats Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart. The league will begin play this upcoming winter and she will play in it in 2026.