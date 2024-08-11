Stetson Bennett shakes off 4 INTs, throws winning TD in final seconds as Rams edge Cowboys, 13-12

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Stetson Bennett rebounded from a four-interception afternoon and threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Miller Forristall with 4 seconds remaining as the Los Angeles Rams rallied for a 13-12 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon in the preseason opener for both teams. Bennett led the Rams on a 13-play, 70-yard drive, including his sidearm throw to Forristall on fourth-and-goal from the Dallas 6-yard line. Bennett went the distance at quarterback and was 24 of 38 for 224 yards with a touchdown and four interceptions while Trey Lance passed for 188 yards in his first game for the Cowboys.

