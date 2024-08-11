Rookie Bo Nix's strong NFL debut leads Broncos past Colts 34-30 in preseason opener

By Michael Marot, Associated Press | Updated - Aug. 11, 2024 at 3:52 p.m. | Posted - Aug. 11, 2024 at 2:20 p.m.

 
12 photos
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

INDIANAPOLIS — Rookie quarterback Bo Nix threw one touchdown pass and took Denver on long scoring marches to close the first half and open the second half as the Broncos won their preseason opener 34-30 at Indianapolis. Nix was the No. 12 overall draft pick in April. He went 15 of 21 for 125 yards, rushed three times for 17 yards and outperformed two veterans competing for the starting job before leaving midway through the third quarter. Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson took his first game snaps since October and was on the field for two series with Jonathan Taylor.

Photos

Most recent NFL stories

Related topics

NFLNational Sports
Michael Marot

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  