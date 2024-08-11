Rookie Bo Nix's strong NFL debut leads Broncos past Colts 34-30 in preseason opener

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

INDIANAPOLIS — Rookie quarterback Bo Nix threw one touchdown pass and took Denver on long scoring marches to close the first half and open the second half as the Broncos won their preseason opener 34-30 at Indianapolis. Nix was the No. 12 overall draft pick in April. He went 15 of 21 for 125 yards, rushed three times for 17 yards and outperformed two veterans competing for the starting job before leaving midway through the third quarter. Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson took his first game snaps since October and was on the field for two series with Jonathan Taylor.