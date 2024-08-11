Dodgers rookie pitcher River Ryan to miss remainder of season with elbow injury

By Doug Padilla, Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 11, 2024 at 1:22 p.m.

 
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Dodgers rookie right-hander River Ryan will miss the remainder of the season with an elbow injury that occurred during his fourth career major league start against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts did not know the specifics of Ryan's injury after the 25-year-old underwent an MRI on Sunday morning. Roberts did say Tommy John surgery is under consideration. Ryan went 1-0 for the Dodgers this season with a 1.33 ERA.

