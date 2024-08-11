Woman injured after shots fired into Glendale home

By Ashley Fredde, KSL.com | Posted - Aug. 11, 2024 at 12:42 p.m.

 
A woman was injured after two people shot into a home on Saturday.

SALT LAKE CITY — A 55-year-old woman was injured after two people approached a home and began shooting into it on Saturday night.

About 10:45 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting at a home near Concord Street and California Avenue. When officers arrived they learned that two people had approached a home in the Glendale neighborhood and began shooting, with at least one of the rounds striking a woman inside the home.

The woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A motive for the shooting is unknown, according to police.

Ashley Fredde covers human services and women's issues for KSL.com. She also enjoys reporting on arts, culture and entertainment news. She's a graduate of the University of Arizona.

