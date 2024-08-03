Luis García Jr. triple shy of cycle as Nationals beat Brewers 6-4 to stop 5-game losing streak

By Byron Kerr, Associated Press | Updated - Aug. 3, 2024 at 5:41 p.m. | Posted - Aug. 3, 2024 at 4:52 p.m.

 
WASHINGTON — Luis García Jr. was a triple shy of the cycle in his second straight three-hit game, Kyle Finnegan got a four-out save in his first outing since blowing a four-run lead and the Washington Nationals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 6-4 to stop a five-game losing streak. Travis Blankenhorn hit a two-run double on a ball that left fielder Jackson Chourio allowed to drop behind him at the base of the wall during a two-out rally as Washington took a 4-0, first-inning lead. Aaron Civale allowed five runs and seven hits in four innings.

