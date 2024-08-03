Ryan Crouser overcomes bothersome elbow to win 3rd straight Olympic shot put gold medal

By Pat Graham, Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 3, 2024 at 4:33 p.m.

 
SAINT DENIS, France — Shot putter Ryan Crouser wasn't sure his aching elbow was going to hold up enough for him to compete, let alone win a third straight title. It did. Crouser became the first three-time Olympic winner in the men's event as his American teammate, Joe Kovacs, finished right behind him with silver for a third straight Olympics. Rajindra Campbell of Jamaica took bronze. Coming out of the competition Saturday night, Crouser is already thinking ahead four years to Los Angeles and the possibility of a four-peat. He's not ready to set down that shot put.

Pat Graham

