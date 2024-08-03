Thousands of Latter-day Saints celebrate their faith at Salt Lake conference

Estimated read time: 5-6 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — When news outlets publish frequent think pieces on why younger generations leave religion in droves, part of the story is left behind — spiritual communities burgeoning and thriving with Gen Z and millennials.

That story was on display when thousands of young single adults came to downtown Salt Lake City for a weekend of spiritual devotionals, a concert headlined by Ben Rector, Rachel Platten and Emma Nissen, service projects, games and dances.

It was the 2024 Utah YSA conference — a two-day event aimed at cultivating a sense of belonging in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as well as strengthening faith in Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ. Attendees said seeing so many young Latter-day Saints in the same area was heartening. The event culminates with a Sunday devotional from Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the church's Quorum of Twelve Apostles.

"I think one of the things that's neat about this conference is seeing so many people being brothers and sisters in Christ and coming together," said Victoria Vincent.

Vincent said she has friends who have left the church because they feel like they are alone.

"Even just walking into the main stage room and seeing thousands of people lined up and ready to hear Emily Belle Freeman speak was like, 'Wow, I'm not alone and there's so many people who also share the same values I do,'" she said.

Jacob Haws said he works in an industry where there are not a lot of Latter-day Saints. "And so to be in an area that has other members of the church, just taking a break from my work and coming and doing something with other members is just amazing."

Haws said one of his favorite parts of the conference so far was going to the Church History Q&A where historians answer questions participants have. He said he learned more about the Dead Sea Scrolls.

Attendees also hoped to shatter two world records: one for most signatures on a greeting card for President Russell M. Nelson's 100th birthday, which is Sept. 9, and the other for largest speed dating event.

Nicole Hogge was one of the participants who has signed the card for President Nelson. In order to shatter the record, at least 20,483 people will need to sign the card. The messages will be collected both in-person at the Salt Palace or online at the conference website between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. MDT.

"I'm just really grateful that we have a prophet that guides us in these days — that he knows what's going on and that he really does commune with God," said Hogge. Haws also said he signed the card and it would be cool if President Nelson saw the signatures.

Messages left in different languages on the card wished President Nelson well and spoke of the love young Latter-day Saints have for the prophet.

"Thank you for all that you do, and leading us in these latter days," one signer wrote. Another wrote simply: "You changed my life." And yet another wrote, "I was lost without the light. You are incredible."

Audrey-Marie Fraiser, who had just returned a week ago from serving a mission in Sacramento, California, said she was planning on signing the card for President Nelson, too.

What drew Fraiser as well as Katherine Vincent to the event was the Ben Rector concert. Both Vincent and Frasier said though the concert got them in the door, hearing about the activities made them want to come to the event even more.

In the sprawling conference center, there was no shortage of activities to choose from — some Latter-day Saints were playing corn hole, others were sliding down massive blow-up houses. There was mini-golf, cover bands playing '90s music like "Man! I Feel Like A Woman!" and also, plenty of board games and sensory activities for those wanting some quiet moments.

Organizations like Promise 2 Live, a suicide prevention group, had an area where young adults could write encouraging notes to give to people in their lives who needed their days brightened.

Over in the service activity area, Hogge said she had made some fleece-tie blankets and enjoyed the opportunity to serving others. Other young adults could be seen speaking with representatives from local refugee organizations, learning how they could contribute more in their communities.

There were also family service activities. Vincent said she had just finished doing an activity using virtual reality to see the world through the eyes of your ancestors.

Another popular activity was the main stage where Gentri, the trio of Brad Robins, Casey Elliott and Bradley Quinn Lever, were performing songs and sharing stories of their faith. They gave encouragement to single adults who are looking for love and have not found it yet.

As the group played its last song "Rise Up," across the sea of thousands of audience members, many stood up and danced with the people sitting next to them.

The speed dating event also drew a crowd. Men and women sat across the table from each other and scattered across the tables were folded papers with pick-up lines like, "It took God seven days to make the world and it'll take you just seven digits to change mine." Attendees used virtual networking cards if they wanted to stay in contact with one another.

Several young adult attendees said a big draw for them coming to the conference was to be able to meet people of their faith who they could potentially date.

The event's focus on spirituality was welcomed by attendees. Fraiser said she loved how the event started off with a spiritual devotional rather than a big get-to-know you game. The devotional by Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman was mentioned several times by attendees, who said she spoke to their hearts and gave them spiritual inspiration.

"Because that's really why we're here, we're here for Jesus Christ," said Fraiser. "If you have the spirit, then everyone will feel more comfortable getting to know each other."

The event felt unique to Fraiser, who said she could think of another opportunity where this many young people would come together to participate in wholesome activities.

"The world is so lonely," said Frasier. "I just think it is cool that we can do this."