Julien Alfred wins 100 meter for St. Lucia's 1st Olympic medal, dedicates victory to her late father

SAINT DENIS, France — St. Lucian sprinter Julien Alfred dedicated her Olympic 100-meter win to her father after powering through the rain to hold off Sha'Carri Richardson, Melissa Jefferson and the rest of the field. It was the first Olympic medal for her island country. After her win, she remembered running barefoot all over the place as a kid growing up in St. Lucia. And she thought of her dad, who died in 2013. It made ringing the victory bell at the end of the track all the more meaningful.