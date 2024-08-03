Florida RB Montrell Johnson considered week to week after arthroscopic knee surgery, AP source says

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — A person familiar with the situation says Florida running back Montrell Johnson is considered week to week following arthroscopic knee surgery. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team had not disclosed Johnson's injury. The person says Johnson was injured during the opening days of training camp and adds that his surgery was considered minor. Johnson should be back in time for the Gators' season opener against in-state rival Miami on Aug. 31. Johnson, a senior who followed coach Billy Napier to Gainesville from Louisiana-Lafayette, led the Gators in rushing the last two seasons.