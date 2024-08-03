Cubs' eighth-inning fielding mix-up allows Cardinals to rally for 5-4 win

By The Associated Press | Updated - Aug. 3, 2024 at 3:58 p.m. | Posted - Aug. 3, 2024 at 3:06 p.m.

 
CHICAGO — A Cubs fielding mix-up allowed Nolan Arenado's short fly to drop for a tying, two-run single in a three-run eighth inning, Tommy Pham tripled and scored in the ninth and the St. Louis Cardinals rallied past Chicago 5-4. St. Louis trailed 4-1 in the eighth before a run-scoring error by newly acquired third baseman Isaac Paredes. Arenado hit a fly to short center that second baseman Nico Hoerner called for and was readying to catch when center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong called him off. Crow-Armstrong couldn't get to the ball, which dropped 213 feet from the plate as two runs scored.

The Associated Press

