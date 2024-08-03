Judge hits MLB-high 41st homer, Volpe and Grisham also go deep as Yankees beat Blue Jays 8-3

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

NEW YORK — Aaron Judge launched his 41st home run, adding to his major league-leading total, and the New York Yankees beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-3. Anthony Volpe and No. 9 batter Trent Grisham also hit two-run shots off José Berríos to help Carlos Rodón win his third consecutive start after going 0-5 in his previous six. Volpe and Austin Wells each had an RBI single for the Yankees, who began the day tied with Baltimore atop the AL East after their five-game winning streak was snapped in the series opener Friday night. New York had lost 16 of its past 22 home games for the first time since 1917.