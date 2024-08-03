Judge hits MLB-high 41st homer, Volpe and Grisham also go deep as Yankees beat Blue Jays 8-3

By Mike Fitzpatrick, Associated Press | Updated - Aug. 3, 2024 at 3:55 p.m. | Posted - Aug. 3, 2024 at 2:16 p.m.

 
8 photos
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

NEW YORK — Aaron Judge launched his 41st home run, adding to his major league-leading total, and the New York Yankees beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-3. Anthony Volpe and No. 9 batter Trent Grisham also hit two-run shots off José Berríos to help Carlos Rodón win his third consecutive start after going 0-5 in his previous six. Volpe and Austin Wells each had an RBI single for the Yankees, who began the day tied with Baltimore atop the AL East after their five-game winning streak was snapped in the series opener Friday night. New York had lost 16 of its past 22 home games for the first time since 1917.

Photos

Most recent MLB stories

Related topics

MLBNational Sports
Mike Fitzpatrick

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  