Jets coach Robert Saleh says QB Aaron Rodgers looks as though 'he never missed any time'

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Aaron Rodgers is throwing passes with his usual zip, rolling out when he needs to and taking charge of the New York Jets' offense. Nine practices into training camp, the 40-year-old quarterback has many forgetting about the torn Achilles tendon that ended his season after just four snaps last year. Rodgers has been solid throughout camp and sparkled on several days — reminiscent of his first camp with the Jets last summer. During the Jets' 90-minute scrimmage, Rodgers didn't throw any touchdown passes but moved New York's starting offense on his four drives, three of which ended with field goals.

