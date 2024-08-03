Final heats of Paris Olympics surfing competition postponed in Tahiti in the wait for bigger waves

By Victoria Milko, Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 3, 2024 at 1:40 p.m.

 
TEAHUPO'O, Tahiti — The final heats of the Paris Olympics surfing competition are postponed through Sunday afternoon in Tahiti because of unfavorable conditions. Surf forecasters have been watching for swells that could bring the best waves for the final day of the surfing competition, which must conclude by Monday. The forecast is the biggest determinant of when the Olympic surfing competition will take place, predicting when swells are expected to arrive, as well as the angle and size of the waves. The next day of competition will decide which athletes will take home medals.

