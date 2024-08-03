Stephen 'Pommel Horse Guy' Nedoroscik adds another bronze medal to his Olympic tally

By Samuel Petrequin, Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 3, 2024 at 1:05 p.m.

 
U.S. gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik — aka "Pommel Horse Guy" — has claimed another bronze medal at the Paris Olympics. Nedoroscik finished third in the pommel horse on Saturday. Two-time world champion Rhys McClenaghan captured Ireland's first medal in Olympic gymnastics by winning the event ahead of Nariman Kurbanov of Kazakhstan. Nedoroscik helped the U.S. men earn bronze in the team final earlier this week, sealing the program's first Olympic medal in 16 years with a lights-out routine that made him a viral sensation.

