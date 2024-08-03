Canada soccer team's scandal-plagued Olympic run ended by penalty shootout loss to Germany

By The Associated Press | Updated - Aug. 3, 2024 at 3:54 p.m. | Posted - Aug. 3, 2024 at 1:01 p.m.

 
10 photos
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

MARSEILLE, France — Canada women's soccer team lost a penalty shootout to Germany in the quarterfinals of the Paris Games, ending an Olympic run marred by a drone-spying scandal. Goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger saved two penalties then converted on her own attempt to send Germany into the semifinals with a 4-2 shootout win after a scoreless draw through extra time. Germany, which won the gold medal in 2016, will play the United States in the semifinals Tuesday in Lyon. Canada defender Vanessa Gilles says "I can't quite find the tears because I shed them all this past week" and "to have gotten this far, I think is a testament to our group."

Photos

Most recent Soccer stories

Related topics

SoccerNational Sports
The Associated Press

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  