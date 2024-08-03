Canada soccer team's scandal-plagued Olympic run ended by penalty shootout loss to Germany

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

MARSEILLE, France — Canada women's soccer team lost a penalty shootout to Germany in the quarterfinals of the Paris Games, ending an Olympic run marred by a drone-spying scandal. Goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger saved two penalties then converted on her own attempt to send Germany into the semifinals with a 4-2 shootout win after a scoreless draw through extra time. Germany, which won the gold medal in 2016, will play the United States in the semifinals Tuesday in Lyon. Canada defender Vanessa Gilles says "I can't quite find the tears because I shed them all this past week" and "to have gotten this far, I think is a testament to our group."