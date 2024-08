Estimated read time: Less than a minute

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nicholas Petit-Frere has taken the first step toward trying to claim the Tennessee Titans' starting right tackle position. Petit-Frere returned to the practice field on Saturday. The 2022 third-round draft pick suffered a season-ending shoulder injury last Nov. 2 against Pittsburgh. Then he injured a knee during offseason workouts. He was activated from the physically unable to perform list on Friday.